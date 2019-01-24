Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable for Friday

Paul (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game agains the Raptors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

This is the first time Paul has appeared on the injury report as anything other than out, so it looks like the point guard is very close to making his return to the lineup. More information on Paul's status should come either during or after the Rockets' shootaround Friday morning, but his certain is certainly on the horizon.