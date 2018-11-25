Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable for Monday
Paul is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards as he deals with left leg soreness, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Paul sat out of the Rockets' last game for rest, so it's uncertain when the injury was suffered. If Paul is unable to go, Eric Gordon would likely start in his place. More information on Paul's status should come out prior to Monday's contest.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Has 20 points in narrow victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Collects team-high nine assists in win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Reels in 21 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting struggles continue Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...