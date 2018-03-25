Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable for Sunday
Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Saturday after Houston's 114-91 win over New Orleans that Paul (hamstring) wouldn't play Sunday against the Hawks unless the team has no doubt that the point guard is completely well, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston isn't scheduled to hold a morning shootaround ahead of the second game of the back-to-back set, so clarity on Paul's status for Sunday's contest may not come until shortly before the 8:00 p.m. EDT tip off. If Paul is ruled out for a third straight contest, James Harden would shift over to point guard, opening up another starting opportunity for Eric Gordon in an off-ball role.
