Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable for Tuesday
Paul (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul has missed the last two games with some soreness in his left hip and could be in danger of sitting out a third straight after being given a questionable designation. The Rockets have all but locked up the top overall seed in the Western Conference, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Rockets remained as cautious as possible with their star point guard. That said, keep an eye out for another update after Tuesday's morning shootaround.
