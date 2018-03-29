Paul is dealing with a sore left hip and has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul returned from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury Tuesday, posting 13 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and four steals across 28 minutes. However, it appears he may have picked up a hip injury, which brings his availability into question for Friday. Considering the Rockets have all but locked up the top overall seed in the West, they could hold Paul out for precautionary measures, even if he feels healthy enough to play. That said, another update should be provided following the team's morning shootaround.