Play

Paul (groin) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul was ruled out of Tuesday's contest against the Magic, which prompted James Harden to put on a historic performance, dropping 60 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and a block in 46 minutes. More information on Paul's availability should emerge following Thursday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories