Paul (leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul has missed the last two games for the Rockets, with his most recent absence coming as a result of left leg soreness. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Paul's health, but if he is forced to miss a third straight game, Eric Gordon would fill in once again in the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories