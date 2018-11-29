Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable vs. Spurs
Paul (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Paul has missed the last three games while he continues to deal with a sore left hamstring, and the Rockets have remained rather hush in regards to his progress. Look for another update on Paul to come following Houston's shootaround Friday morning.
