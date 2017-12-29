Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable vs. Wizards
Paul (leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against Washington, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
A left adductor strain has kept Paul out of the last three games -- all Rockets losses -- but coach Mike D'Antoni said the 32-year-old will return to action either Friday or Sunday (vs. LAL). Whenever Paul does return, he'll unseat Eric Gordon in the starting lineup and continue to split playmaking duties with James Harden.
