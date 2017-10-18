Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable Wednesday
Paul is questionable for the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Kings due to a knee bruise, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul was hampered by knee soreness during the team's season opener Tuesday against the Warriors, going 2-for-9 from the field. He bruised the knee, and also his shoulder, during the preseason, both of which may still be giving him some discomfort. Considering Wednesday's matchup is against the Kings, who many project to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the team may opt to sit Paul, relying on their depth to pull out a victory. If Paul ends up sitting out, Eric Gordon would probably be the main beneficiary of his absence, though veteran Bobby Brown may see increased run as well.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Hampered by knee soreness in opener•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Good to go for season opener•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Doubtful Friday with bruised knee•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Struggles with shot in Wednesday return•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...