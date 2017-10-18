Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable Wednesday

Paul is questionable for the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Kings due to a knee bruise, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul was hampered by knee soreness during the team's season opener Tuesday against the Warriors, going 2-for-9 from the field. He bruised the knee, and also his shoulder, during the preseason, both of which may still be giving him some discomfort. Considering Wednesday's matchup is against the Kings, who many project to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the team may opt to sit Paul, relying on their depth to pull out a victory. If Paul ends up sitting out, Eric Gordon would probably be the main beneficiary of his absence, though veteran Bobby Brown may see increased run as well.