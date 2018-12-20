Rockets' Chris Paul: Records 21 points in 28 minutes

Paul posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes Wednesday as Houston cruised over Washington.

Paul broke the 20-point threshold for the first time since December 8th. The four-game cold streak featured a 26.2-percent clip from the field, but lucky for Houston it aligned with a James Harden hot streak and the Rockets have been on a tear. The veteran point guard is playing more minutes (34.3 per game) than he did in his first year with Houston (31.8 per game), but he is posting fewer points, rebounds, and assists than he did last season as well. There is no need to hit the panic button just yet, but his jump in minutes and drop in production is definitely a situation to monitor if you aren't already.