Paul posted 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-96 win over the Hornets.

Paul has hit season-high totals in two consecutive games, and after James Harden decimated the Pelicans on Monday, it was Paul's turn to lead the charge on Wednesday. He drilled five threes out of nine attempts and blocked a season-high four blocked shots. Harden and Paul certainly have the Houston offense humming and Paul looks 100 percent and ready to return to elite status.