Paul totaled 15 points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 96-85 victory over the Jazz.

After a period of stellar play, Paul has slowed over the few weeks. He is still chipping in across multiple categories on a nightly basis but has seen his production drop slightly. This is to be expected playing alongside James Harden, and he will likely get things going again sooner rather than later. Owners should just ait tight and wait for the turnaround.