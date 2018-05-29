The hamstring injury that prevented Paul from playing in the final two games of the Western Conference finals series against the Warriors has been diagnosed as a Grade 2 strain, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.

Paul's absence was acutely felt in the two games he missed, with the Rockets dropping both contests to send the Warriors to their fourth straight NBA Finals. According to Shelburne, teammate James Harden dealt with the same Grade 2 hamstring strain earlier in the season and missed three weeks, which illustrates the uphill battle Paul was facing in trying to gain clearance for Games 6 and 7. He should be at or near full strength by the end of the June before becoming an unrestricted free agent in July.