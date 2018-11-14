Paul contributed 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Nuggets.

Paul's assist totals have been down from previous years, but his penchant for steals makes up for that down statistic. Although he hasn't had over five assists in the past four contests, his season average is 7.5 assists, to go along with 2.5 steals per game.