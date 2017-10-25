Rockets' Chris Paul: Remains out Wednesday
Paul (knee) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are still considering Paul day-to-day, but it's not too surprising that he'll miss Wednesday's game considering he could be at risk of missing games into mid-November. The Houston brass will seemingly want to play it safe with the veteran point guard as well, as they have little backcourt depth behind him, James Harden and Eric Gordon.
