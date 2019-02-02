Rockets' Chris Paul: Resting Saturday

Paul will not play in Saturday's second half of a back-to-back set for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul has played three games since returning from a lengthy absence, so there is no surprise that the Rockets will rest him in this situation. His absence should give James Harden even more usage as the team's primary ball-handler, while Austin Rivers will presumably see a bump in minutes as well. Look for the veteran point guard to return Monday against the Suns.