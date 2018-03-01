Paul tallied eight points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.

Paul couldn't get it going offensively against his former squad, and his struggles led to his first single-digit point total since Jan. 3. The 13-year veteran had also drained just 38.5 percent of his 13 attempts Monday against the Jazz, so it appears he's in at least a two-game funk for the time being. However, as is typically the case with Paul, he helped make up for his scoring shortfall by turning in his trademark solid work as a facilitator, while supplementing that with a third consecutive multi-steal tally. Given his usually stellar body of work, Paul's current doldrums are likely to disappear in short order, with his next opportunity to shake them coming in a marquee matchup against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics on Saturday night.