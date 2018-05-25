Rockets' Chris Paul: Ruled out for Game 6
Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 6 against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Paul tweaked his troublesome right hamstring with just under a minute left in Thursday's Game 5 win, and while he was able to walk off the court under his own power, he was visibly hampered. The fact that Houston has already ruled him out well in advance of Game 6 isn't the most encouraging sign, but Paul will now set his sights on a potential Game 7 return, should the Rockets fall in Game 6. In Paul's absence, expect Eric Gordon to take on a much larger offensive burden.
