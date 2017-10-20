Rockets' Chris Paul: Ruled out for Saturday

Paul (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul suffered the knee bruise in Tuesday's opener against the Warriors and will now miss his second straight game as a result. He's been unable to practice since, so his timetable for a recovery is unclear. In his absence, Eric Gordon, who scored 25 points in Wednesday's win over the Kings, will likely get the start at shooting guard once again.