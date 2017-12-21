Paul (leg) will not play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul exited in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Lakers with a left adductor strain and did not return. There is still no report on how serious Paul's injury is, but he'll now have four days to rehab his left leg before the team's showdown with the Thunder on Christmas Day. In Paul's absence Friday, James Harden will likely get very high usage at point guard, as the Rockets don't have a real solid second option at the position without Paul. Bobby Brown could see some minutes off the bench, but it likely won't be enough to give him any DFS value.