Rockets' Chris Paul: Ruled out Thursday
Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Mark Berman of Fox26Houston.com reports.
The move to sit Paul was expected, as the veteran will get the night off to nurse a sore hamstring. The injury doesn't appear to be a major concern, rather the Rockets are opting to take a cautious approach with the playoffs only a month away. Eric Gordon will slide into the starting rotation with Paul on the bench.
