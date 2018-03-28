Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 13 points in 28 minutes
Paul registered 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in 28 minutes Tuesday as Houston claimed victory over Chicago.
Paul registered a double-double in Tuesday's win over the Bulls on a night where the workload was light. The veteran point guard returned from a three-game absence after dealing with a sore hamstring and helped sharpshooter Eric Gordon run the show while James Harden got some well-deserved rest. Paul's fantasy value is contingent on consistent playing time. He still produces like a top point guard, but the Rockets are gearing up for a playoff run and Paul's minutes are being managed. Be cautious.
