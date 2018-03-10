Paul scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Toronto.

Without sinking a single three-pointer, Paul managed to score 14 points Friday. Otherwise, it was a quiet night from a statistical standpoint for the guard. In his last five games, Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Other than his three steals, it was an average night across the board.