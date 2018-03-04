Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 15 points in 35 minutes
Paul scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed one rebound, dished seven assists and snatched one steal across 35 minutes Saturday in Houston's win over Boston.
Paul found himself in foul trouble early but played through it and helped battery mate James Harden engineer a thrashing of one of the best defenses in the NBA. The combo of Harden and Paul has been as successful as anybody could have anticipated. Paul has continued along on the path of a Hall of Fame career in his first-year with Houston. He redefined his game, taking more three-pointers in the 2017-18 season (6.5 attempts-per-game) than ever before.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Rough shooting night Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Records three steals in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Closes in on triple-double•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Underwhelming in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Provide's well-rounded performance•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...