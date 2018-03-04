Paul scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed one rebound, dished seven assists and snatched one steal across 35 minutes Saturday in Houston's win over Boston.

Paul found himself in foul trouble early but played through it and helped battery mate James Harden engineer a thrashing of one of the best defenses in the NBA. The combo of Harden and Paul has been as successful as anybody could have anticipated. Paul has continued along on the path of a Hall of Fame career in his first-year with Houston. He redefined his game, taking more three-pointers in the 2017-18 season (6.5 attempts-per-game) than ever before.