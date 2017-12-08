Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 18 points in 37 minutes
Paul scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt. 2-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished 13 assists, recorded three steals and one block across 37 minutes Thursday as the Rockets topped the Jazz.
After being dealt to the Rockets this offseason, there were questions that needed answering. How would Paul mesh with James Harden? Would Paul keep up with coach Mike D'antoni's pace? It turns out that Paul's ability to redefine his game was vastly underrated. The volume of attempts from the mid-range has seen a massive dip, and he is attempting more three-pointers than ever before. As a team, Houston takes almost half of their shots from deep, 48.6-percent to be exact, by far the most in the league. Paul, for the first time in his career, is attempting more than 40-percent of his field-goals from beyond-the-arc and he is connecting on 42.2-percent of his attempts, a career-high. Paul is a pure point guard, and those skills still exist. He has been one of the top fantasy point guards for more than a decade and will continue along that path until further notice.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 21 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Finished with season-high 14 assists•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play about 28 minutes Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Expected to play 20 minutes Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.