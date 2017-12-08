Paul scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt. 2-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished 13 assists, recorded three steals and one block across 37 minutes Thursday as the Rockets topped the Jazz.

After being dealt to the Rockets this offseason, there were questions that needed answering. How would Paul mesh with James Harden? Would Paul keep up with coach Mike D'antoni's pace? It turns out that Paul's ability to redefine his game was vastly underrated. The volume of attempts from the mid-range has seen a massive dip, and he is attempting more three-pointers than ever before. As a team, Houston takes almost half of their shots from deep, 48.6-percent to be exact, by far the most in the league. Paul, for the first time in his career, is attempting more than 40-percent of his field-goals from beyond-the-arc and he is connecting on 42.2-percent of his attempts, a career-high. Paul is a pure point guard, and those skills still exist. He has been one of the top fantasy point guards for more than a decade and will continue along that path until further notice.