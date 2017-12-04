Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 21 points Sunday
Paul scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, and two steals over 33 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 win against the Lakers.
Standing out his 21 point performance Paul's ability from beyond the arc. For the third time in seven games since returning to the lineup, the Houston guard sank 4-of-7 three-pointers. In eight games, Paul is shooting 42.5 percent from long range. While it is a small sample size, it is encouraging to see that his shot has not taken long to come around after returning from injury.
