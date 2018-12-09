Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 23 points in Saturday's loss

Paul put up 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Paul bounced back following subpar showings in the last two games. He was flirting with career-low averages in scoring and assists entering the contest, so this stat line helps push him away from those thresholds. Paul and company will now have a couple days to rest up for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.