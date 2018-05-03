Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's Game 2 loss
Paul tallied 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Jazz.
Paul struggled to have an impact Wednesday despite contributing some nice numbers. He totaled just three assists for the game and was clearly hamstrung by his teammates' poor shooting. The Jazz now have a tonne of momentum heading home for Game Three and Paul is going to need to be better if the Rockets are to steal a game in Salt Lake City.
More News
