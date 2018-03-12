Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 24 points Sunday
Paul scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and twelve assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 win against Dallas.
A game removed from an 0-of-3 mark from beyond the arc, Paul rebounded with four three-pointers en route to 24 points Sunday. In addition, the guard shot an even 50.0 percent, a step up from his 5-of-13, 38.5 percent performance on Friday. On top of all that, Paul dished out 12 assists to clinch a double-double. In his last ten games, he is averaging 7.4 assists along with 17.3 points. Altogether, Paul is filling out the stat sheet well as the regular season moves down the home stretch.
