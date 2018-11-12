Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win
Paul provided 26 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.
Paul regained his swagger with an efficient line, this after combining for 39 points on 15-of-47 from the field with 30 assists to 14 turnovers over the last four games. Paul and Harden shot the ball lights out in this one, and will look to build on their strong performances during Tuesday's matchup with a Nuggets team that has surprisingly sported the best Defensive Rating in the league.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting struggles continue Saturday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Downplays elbow issue•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Snags six steals•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Drops 13 dimes in win over Pacers•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Busts out with 32 in win over Nets•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Struggles from field in Tuesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?