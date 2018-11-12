Paul provided 26 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.

Paul regained his swagger with an efficient line, this after combining for 39 points on 15-of-47 from the field with 30 assists to 14 turnovers over the last four games. Paul and Harden shot the ball lights out in this one, and will look to build on their strong performances during Tuesday's matchup with a Nuggets team that has surprisingly sported the best Defensive Rating in the league.