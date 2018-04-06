Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 27 points in 31 minutes
Paul accounted for 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Portland.
Paul was his usual self Thursday, guiding the Rockets offense and controlling the pace of the game. However, he did most of his damage in the first half while the Rockets sputtered in the second half. Thursday marked only the third time in the last eight games that Paul suited up. In a lot of ways, the Rockets are in cruise control with the top seed in the West locked up, but those who own stock in Paul must be glad to see the production hasn't waned when he is in the lineup.
