Paul had 38 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 115-113 loss to New Orleans.

Paul was excellent Friday, almost leading the Rockets to a come from behind victory. He has been amazing of late, scoring at least 30 points in three of his last eight games while averaging almost 1.9 steals and 3.5 three-pointers. He has taken some of the scoring load away from James Harden, something which owners of either player should worry about. Paul will get a night off before a favorable matchup against the visiting Phoenix Suns.