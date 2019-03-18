Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores game-high 25 points Sunday

Paul produced 25 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over Minnesota.

Paul returned after missing the previous game due to rest, hitting six triples on his way to a game-high 25 points. Paul is hitting his straps at the right end of the season and has the Rockets poised to go deep into the playoffs. He may still incur the odd rest day down the stretch but all signs are pointing to him putting up big numbers as long as he can remain healthy.