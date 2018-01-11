Paul scored 37 points (13-29 FG, 3-11 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win against Portland.

Without James Harden for the fifth consecutive game, Paul has not missed a beat without his backcourt running mate. Going back to his last six games, the guard is averaging a solid line of 23.5 points, 11.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds. While the Rockets have kept their heads above water without Harden, Paul has continued to flourish while running the show in his absence.