Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores season-high 26 points Saturday
Paul scored 26 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-10) to go with three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 124-117 win against Portland.
Setting a season-high with 26 points on Saturday, Paul appears to be settling back into the Rockets' offense after missing a month due to injury. In the nine games since returning to the lineup, the Houston guard is averaging 15.4 points and 9.7 assists. Setting aside the season opener in which Paul was injured, he is shooting a stellar 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in those nine games. While he is averaging 4.9 three-point shots in 10 games, Paul will chip in from long range on this Houston team that lives by the three-pointer (43.2 shots/game).
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 18 points in 37 minutes•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 21 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Finished with season-high 14 assists•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play about 28 minutes Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...