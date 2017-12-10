Paul scored 26 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-10) to go with three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 124-117 win against Portland.

Setting a season-high with 26 points on Saturday, Paul appears to be settling back into the Rockets' offense after missing a month due to injury. In the nine games since returning to the lineup, the Houston guard is averaging 15.4 points and 9.7 assists. Setting aside the season opener in which Paul was injured, he is shooting a stellar 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in those nine games. While he is averaging 4.9 three-point shots in 10 games, Paul will chip in from long range on this Houston team that lives by the three-pointer (43.2 shots/game).