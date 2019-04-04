Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores season-high 29 points
Paul totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Wednesday's135-103 win over the Clippers.
Paul's shot was on point on Wednesday, converting over 50 percent of his shots to go along with five threes. When Both James Harden and Paul are dialed in, this offensive powerhouse is difficult to beat, and the duo is coming alive at the perfect time.
