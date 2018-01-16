Paul scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3PT) to go with six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-102 loss to the Clippers.

Overall, Paul had a solid night in his first game back at his former home in Los Angeles. Monday's stat line adds onto a seven game stretch in which the guard is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds in James Harden's (hamstring) absence. With Harden possibly making a return later this week, Paul's numbers could see a significant hit. Over his last seven games, Paul is shooting, on average, 17.8 times from the floor, which is currently 3.7 more times than his season average. With Harden back in the lineup, expect Paul's opportunities to decrease slightly back to the range of 14.0 shots per game versus Harden's 21.2 shots.