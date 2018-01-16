Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 19 points Monday
Paul scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3PT) to go with six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-102 loss to the Clippers.
Overall, Paul had a solid night in his first game back at his former home in Los Angeles. Monday's stat line adds onto a seven game stretch in which the guard is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds in James Harden's (hamstring) absence. With Harden possibly making a return later this week, Paul's numbers could see a significant hit. Over his last seven games, Paul is shooting, on average, 17.8 times from the floor, which is currently 3.7 more times than his season average. With Harden back in the lineup, expect Paul's opportunities to decrease slightly back to the range of 14.0 shots per game versus Harden's 21.2 shots.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 25 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores game-high 37 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Dishes 13 assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles with 28 points in win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Totals just eight points in return•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.