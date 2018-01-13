Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 25 points Friday
Paul scored 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win against Phoenix.
Paul continues to perform well without James Harden (hamstring) in the lineup. After leading all Houston scorers with 25 points Friday, the guard pushed his average over the last six games to 23.0 points without Harden. In addition, Paul is on a tear with 10.1 assists and 7.0 rebounds over this same span. As long as Harden is sidelined, expect Paul to remain in control in Houston in the meantime.
