Paul scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 5-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 win against Oklahoma City.

After a brief slump of 12.6 points on 36.1 percent shooting over his last three games, Paul responded with a team-high 25 points and five three-pointers on Tuesday. Over his last ten games, the guard has cracked the 20 point mark three times for an average of 16.8 points during this span. On a night when Harden was not scoring in bunches, Paul led the way for Houston in their 17th straight win.