Rockets' Chris Paul: Scoring drought continues
Paul tallied 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, two steals, and one rebound in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 victory over Memphis.
Paul scored just 10 points Saturday but was able to salvage the line with 10 assists. He has scored in excess of 14 points just once in his last eight games since returning from injury. The assist and steal numbers are fine but owners will be hoping that he can find some rhythm on the offensive end sooner rather than later.
