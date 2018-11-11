Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting struggles continue Saturday
Paul managed 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to San Antonio.
The Rockets fell to another loss Saturday as Paul continues to struggle with his shot. Paul recently downplayed an ongoing elbow injury and although he played 40 minutes here, his shot still seems affected by the concern. James Harden and Paul handed out a combined seven assists in what was another dismal effort by the team. The Rockets will back up against the Pacers on Sunday as the they look to get their season back on track,
