Paul will sit out Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings for rest, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets are holding out nearly their entire starting lineup, as they try and get healthy and well rested ahead of their upcoming playoff run. While the entire active roster should see big minutes, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green seem likely to handle a good portion of the backcourt workload. Look for Paul to be ready to roll ahead of Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend.