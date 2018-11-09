Paul scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), snagged six steals, dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds in 36 minutes Thursday against the Thunder.

The veteran point guard recorded his most steals on the year, although the rest of his stat-line was underwhelming. Paul is shooting just 39.6 percent from the field, 29.5 percent from three and 76.7 percent from the line on the year -- all on pace to be career lows. It is unlikely these poor percentages persist, and when they bounce back, they will only elevate Paul's outstanding season averages of 17.7 points, 9.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 threes per game.