Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid complementary effort in Game 2 win
Paul registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Paul actually checked in fourth on the starting five in scoring behind the trio of James Harden, Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker, and he was fifth overall on the team when factoring in Eric Gordon's stellar 27-point effort off the bench. The veteran guard still mustered an impressive all-around line, although his offensive usage has gone down a notch thus far versus the Warriors as compared to the last two games of the semifinal round. Paul will look to keep his strong postseason run going in Sunday's pivotal Game 3.
