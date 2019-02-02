Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid line in Friday's loss
Paul (back) produced 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in the Rockets' 136-122 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Paul was highly efficient during his time on the court, as he posted his best scoring total since Dec. 19, his last full game before suffering his hamstring injury. The veteran point guard will continue to be managed carefully in light of the long absence that issue caused, and due to the back soreness that saddled him with a questionable designation heading into Friday's contest. Reports have Paul likely sitting out Saturday's second game of a back-to-back versus the Jazz before presumably returning to action versus the Suns on Monday night.
