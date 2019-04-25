Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid outing in Game 5 victory

Paul pitched in 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Paul produced in every department except blocks, though he did finish with more field goal attempts than points while committing three turnovers. By his own standards Paul posted a lackluster assist-to-turnover ratio in this series. Nevertheless, he does at least appear to be fully healthy heading into the second round.

