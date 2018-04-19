Paul tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes during Houston's 102-82 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After a forgettable shooting night in Game 1, Paul bounced back to generate a game-high scoring total Wednesday. The All-Star point guard had already racked up 15 points, three assists, two steals and a block by halftime on his way to a 55.6 percent tally from the field. Paul will look to replicate his stellar effort when the Rockets attempt to take a 3-0 series lead on the Timberwolves' home floor Saturday night.