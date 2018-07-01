Paul (hamstring) agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Rockets on a four-year, $160 million max contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul essentially confirmed the new deal via a post on his personal Twitter account, wherein he indicated there was "unfinished business" in Houston. He ended the postseason on the sidelines while recovering from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, but meshed well with James Harden in the backcourt when the two shared the court together. Paul finished his first season in Houston with averages of 18.6 points (on 46 percent shooting from the field), 7.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest.