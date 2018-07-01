Rockets' Chris Paul: Staying in Houston
Paul (hamstring) will sign a four-year, $160 million max contract with the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Paul appears to confirm the signing in a tweet on his personal Twitter feed in which he said there was "unfinished business" in Houston.
